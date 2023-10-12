Popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori reverses decision to retire from horse racing

LONDON — Frankie Dettori isn't done with horse racing just yet.

The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East.

“I announced my retirement 10 months ago, I thought that would give me plenty of time to say my farewells and then I headed to California," Dettori said on the Nick Luck Daily podcast. “I had an amazing four months there, finished second in the standings, it was amazing.

“I then came back to Europe, won the (2,000) Guineas, had Royal Ascot wins and other big wins and that tickled my emotions. Now, as we come to Oct. 21, what will be my final day in England, I had second thoughts, discussed with my wife and my parents that I want to carry on a little bit longer in California."

His final rides in Britain were scheduled to be on British Champions Day at Ascot next week.

Dettori has been a jockey since 1987 and his most famous achievement was when he won all seven races in one day at Ascot in September 1996, after which he produced his storied flying dismount.

Among his major successes, he has won the English Derby twice, the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas four times each and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France six times.