Preakness Stakes 2023 horse-by-horse analysis

1. National Treasure (4-1)

Trainer Bob Baffert returns to the Triple Crown trail after a two-year absence, but this son of Quality Road won't return him to the winner's circle. He does have some positives (speed, inside post, fast works) but one big negative: No wins going two turns.

2. Chase the Chaos (50-1)

He appears to be horribly off form, and he's miles too slow on the final numbers as well. He's 50-1 for a reason.

3. Mage (8/5)

The Kentucky Derby winner drew a good post for Leg 2, but his Derby victory was totally dressed up. He took advantage of sizzling early fractions of 22.1, 45.3 and 1:10 flat to run past a host of weary rivals. Old racetrack adage: If you weren't invited to the wedding, you don't want to go to the funeral.

4. Coffeewithchris (20-1)

Local trainer John Salman, Jr. is trying to pull off the biggest shocker of his career with this overmatched runner. It's not going to happen. He's got speed but his staying power is in question. This gelding will be in it for a cup of coffee before he hits the wall.

5. Red Route One (10-1)

This son of Gun Runner tallied a fast late-pace figure when winning a minor stakes at Oaklawn Park last time out and he fired two crisp workouts in the interim. Trainer Steve Asmussen's runners tend to stay good when they get good and this corner is betting he'll pair up victories. Red Route One is the route to the winner's circle.

6. Perform (15-1)

This below-the-radar son of Good Magic certainly has performed big time in his last two starts, winning both. In fact, his last victory was particularly impressive as he overcame a rough trip and "reversed" (that's pace handicapping parlance for running the last part of the race faster than the first). This corner's betting Perform will perform once again.

7. Blazing Sevens (6-1)

The winner of the Champagne Stakes as a two-year-old, he made a forward move on late-pace and final figures when third in the Bluegrass Stakes last time. Since then, he's fired two five-furlong bullet workouts. The biggest knocks are jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr and trainer Chad Brown, a tandem that guarantees he'll be an underlay. We're taking a stand against.

8. First Mission (5/2)

He owns the positional speed that's so crucial on Pimlico's tight-turned track and he's done nothing but progress on the numbers in three career starts. Another that's likely to attract too much cash because of his connections (Luis Saez/Brad Cox) but his current form is too good to dismiss. Mixed message.

PICKS: (5) Red Route One, (6) Perform, (8) First Mission, (3) Mage