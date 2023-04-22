Protesters try to disrupt Scottish Grand National horse race

AYR, Scotland — Animal rights protesters attempted to disrupt another big horse race in Britain on Saturday, when several people broke onto the track before the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

As soon as they were on the track, the protesters — some sporting pink Animal Rising T-shirts — were tackled by security staff and police, and the problem was soon brought under control.

There was an increased security presence due to last week’s protest at the Grand National at Aintree, where 118 arrests were made by Merseyside Police and Animal Rising protesters were also involved.

David Brown, managing director of the Ayr racecourse, praised the swift action of the police and security teams on course.

“The police and security dealt with it like the consummate professionals that they are," Brown said. “The race went off to time, there was no notable delay, and the professionalism of the team up here in Scotland was a credit to them. They dealt with it in a very efficient manner."

Police Scotland said on Twitter “a number of arrests have been made.”