Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Thursday, Feb. 13

Best Bet: LADY LAOBAN (2)

Best Value: COLLECT DATTT (7)

FIRST: Lumenique has been idle since last spring but tallied swift late-pace figure when making debut; fires big off the bench. Scarborough Fair drops into maiden claimer; dangerous. She's Wicked Smart was a sharp second in most recent; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lady Laoban logged sharp final fraction when winning last; more to come. Union Suit owns speed, makes quick return and drops; very playable. Karen's Honor was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Noble Huntsman is riding a forward line on the numbers; weakness of field is selection's strength. Camm' Duke is speedy but coughed up eight-length lead at the quarter pole last time; quits again? Alpha Sonny could be aided by today's additional furlong; don't ignore.

FOURTH: J D Factor worked twice since two-move third in last; class drop seals the deal. Java Buzz is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Muazarah, another that owns speed, bounced last out; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Dannel makes first start for white-hot barn (Steven Schauer); outside post in compact field is the clincher. Hayes Bay drops after non-stressful fourth in last; worth long look. Looking for Ginny will be aided by stretch out to mile; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Certified Loverboy projects as the main speed with proper ride. Unbridled Bomber could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Alternate Reality is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Collect Dattt withstood pace pressure when a determined winner in last; more to come. Floge should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Kitten's Appeal owns positional speed and fast figures on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Observer exits key race and drops into maiden claimer; forward move predicted. Blue Eyed Scout is fleet-footed but has lost ground in the stretch in all four starts; you've been warned. Alyvia Mavis was a fast-figured third in last; worth long look. Je T'adore is fresh and gets Lasix; improvement expected.