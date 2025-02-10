Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Friday, Feb. 14

Best Bet: ARCADIAN (6)

Best Value: CALDO CANDY (7)

FIRST: Hawkstone gets class relief after logging improved pace figure in last; slight cutback seals the deal. T Kraft was a fast-numbered maiden winner in last; worth long look. Ican makes peak start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Giant's Audible failed to fire when favored in last; give the filly a Mulligan. Ah Ca Ira coughed up a four-length lead in the stretch last time; mixed message. Rodeo Star bested "Ira" by nearly 13 lengths when second on New Year's Day; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Charging Aero drops after tallying solid internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Powerfully Built is seedy and needed last; dangerous. Must Be Love regressed last time after hard-fought win two back; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Van Vollenhoven adds blinkers and could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Vitalize dueled on lead with top selection last time; worth long look. Schlomo could be in the garden spot if top pair engage up front again.

FIFTH: Active Duty jumps to next condition after convincing score in last; more to come. Winter's Ghost fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing in most recent; very playable. Ice Time could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Arcadian tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last by four lengths; pairs up. Saratoga Warrior was freshened after tough-trip fourth in December; very interesting with first-time Lasix. McAfee earned solid final numbers in both starts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Caldo Candy was done in by sizzling splits last time; softer flow from outside post expected. Mariachi is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed; dangerous. Aggelos the Great could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass.

EIGHTH: Free Dance logged best number at this distance this past fall and now makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; rates close call. Total Silence took backward step in last after hard-fought placing in prior; half-mile bullet on Feb. 3 adds to appeal. Run With Honor is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Nine N Four was a clear-cut second in debut; must consider.