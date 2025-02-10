SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Friday, Feb. 14

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: ARCADIAN (6)

Best Value: CALDO CANDY (7)

FIRST: Hawkstone gets class relief after logging improved pace figure in last; slight cutback seals the deal. T Kraft was a fast-numbered maiden winner in last; worth long look. Ican makes peak start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Giant's Audible failed to fire when favored in last; give the filly a Mulligan. Ah Ca Ira coughed up a four-length lead in the stretch last time; mixed message. Rodeo Star bested "Ira" by nearly 13 lengths when second on New Year's Day; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Charging Aero drops after tallying solid internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Powerfully Built is seedy and needed last; dangerous. Must Be Love regressed last time after hard-fought win two back; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Van Vollenhoven adds blinkers and could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Vitalize dueled on lead with top selection last time; worth long look. Schlomo could be in the garden spot if top pair engage up front again.

FIFTH: Active Duty jumps to next condition after convincing score in last; more to come. Winter's Ghost fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing in most recent; very playable. Ice Time could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Arcadian tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last by four lengths; pairs up. Saratoga Warrior was freshened after tough-trip fourth in December; very interesting with first-time Lasix. McAfee earned solid final numbers in both starts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Caldo Candy was done in by sizzling splits last time; softer flow from outside post expected. Mariachi is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed; dangerous. Aggelos the Great could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass.

EIGHTH: Free Dance logged best number at this distance this past fall and now makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; rates close call. Total Silence took backward step in last after hard-fought placing in prior; half-mile bullet on Feb. 3 adds to appeal. Run With Honor is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Nine N Four was a clear-cut second in debut; must consider.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Friday, Feb. 141m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Thursday, Feb. 131m read
373 horses nominated to compete in Triple Crown series, with trainer Todd Pletcher having 32
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 81m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 71m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 61m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME