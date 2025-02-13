Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Saturday, Feb. 15

Best Bet: R FUNNY BIZNESS (4)

Best Value: EXPLORATION (2)

FIRST: Wildcat Annie displayed improved speed in last; set for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Tale of the Tail also is riding a forward line on the numbers and drops; very dangerous. Awesome Roberta was a solid third in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Exploration exits visually impressive maiden score in last; pairs up. Antonio of Venice could play out as the main speed on the rail with aggressive handling. Radio Red fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; worth long look.

THIRD: Doc Sullivan is fresh and training with a purpose; set for "A" effort. Mama's Gold owns speed and fast figures; big-time threat. Sheriff Bianco could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: R Funny Bizness tallied fast late-pace number when winning last; keeps on giving. Jackie the Joker could prove very tough on a soft lead. Play Good Pay Good, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, owns fast figures on best efforts.

FIFTH: Debate gets class relief after wide fourth last time; forward move predicted. Rerally ships in from Parx and owns fast figures; dangerous. Prince of Joy was a game second in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Cattani is riding a forward line on the numbers; set for best. Accidental Bid should be aided by cutback to sprint. Stormy's Dreaming is another that will benefit from today's shorter trip; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Grammy Girl logged a second and a win since returning from three-month layoff two back; more to come. The Big Calhouna is speedy and rested; very dangerous. Patty Van Twinkle was a top-figured winner last out; bounces today?

EIGHTH: Boss Three O Two gets blinkers and Lasix after subpar effort in last; improvement expected. Liberty Central holds sharp current form but seems to prefer minor awards; proceed with caution at short ticket. He Has It All drilled three times since non-stressful fourth in last; worth long look.

NINTH: Dialbolico drops after displaying newfound speed in last; call based on price potential. Wajda, another that's fleet-footed, makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; big-time player. Prairie Dunes could impact at fat number if pace meltdown ensues. Flying in Style drops to lifetime low; price will be tempting.