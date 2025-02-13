SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Feb. 16

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: BEIRA (4)

Best Value: CONTRACT LAW (8)

FIRST: Light the Way gets class relief after speed and fade in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Prince of Truth also drops and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Silo Ridge failed to fire when making first start in nearly a year last time; more than good enough on best efforts.

SECOND: Monomoy Beach could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Runamor was disqualified from top honors and placed second after impeding foe in the stretch; winner versus maidens? Revivalism regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Asset Management was a non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Dear Chairman could capitalize on soft lead in weak field. Powered by Coal could be aided by today's additional furlong; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Beira tallied improved internal numbers when third in last; more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Street View drops after making middle move and fading last time; worth long look. Focus Pocus could play out as the controlling speed; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Find You Joy pressed swift splits when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Chelsea Wall also won last but takes troubling drop in selling price; mixed message. Halo City makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

SIXTH: Gun It wheels back in a hurry after firing a blank last week; delivers big shot today. Runnin' Ray took backward step in last after pairing up wins in prior two; big-time player. Magical Way was a pace-pressing fourth in same last race as top pick; must consider.

SEVENTH: Call Her Bluff is rested and shows a pattern of delivering big efforts off the bench; history repeats. Golden Degree is speedy and favorably posted outside at a mile; dangerous. Rising Inflation fits the signature Chad Brown profile; must consider.

EIGHTH: Contract Law drops and gets Lasix for 3-year-old debut; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Melancia owns speed and could get early jump with heads-up handling. Ice Cream Boat makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Game Like Reyana makes quick return and gets class relief; price will be tempting. Spun Size drilled three times since sharp third at Gulfstream on New Year's Day; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

