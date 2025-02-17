SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 22

By Steve Matthews

Best Bet: BEARY FUNNY (8)

Best Value: WAITLIST (9)

FIRST: Asset Management tallied improved internal numbers when fifth in last; more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Dear Chairman owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Powered by Coal fired crisp half-mile drill on Feb. 9; don't ignore.

SECOND: Find Your Joy pressed fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Halo City could be set for forward move in third start of form cycle. Obstinate ships in from Parx after winning last by more than eight lengths; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Kid's Last Laugh owns a stalker's style that should be well served in contentious field. Patricia Ann bested top selection by a half length when winning on Jan. 5; dangerous. Catchphrase could play out as the main speed.

FOURTH: Beira tallied swift pace and final figures when third in last; more to come. Street View drops and owns fast back numbers; big-time player. She's Cool bested top pick by nearly two lengths when second in last; must consider.

FIFTH: King of the Gods tallied solid late-pace number when breaking maiden last year and compiled tight work tab for return. Conniving was a clear-cut second at this level last out; worth long look. York Tavern owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SIXTH: Blame It On Daddy bounced last time after fast-figured win two back; rebounds. Houlton was an improved second in last; very playable. Frizzante delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

SEVENTH: My Royal Vow logs fast final fractions on best efforts; call based on price potential. Bedtime Story owns speed and fast figures but takes troubling price plunge; mixed message. Poseidon's Mist failed to hold on after setting soft splits in last; vulnerable at short odds?

EIGHTH: Beary Funny notched swift late-pace figure when winning third straight last time; more to come. Braciole also packs solid late kick; price will be tempting. Waralo is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Waitlist visually impressed when winning last by nine lengths; pairs up. Good Money was a tough-trip third in last at Tampa; Chad Brown at a playable price. Iridescent is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Trulli Magic adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; timid call in nightcap with nine newcomers. Giuliana's Dream owns speed but lacks staying power; must take the good with the bad. Lady Rainicorn (from a dam that has produced five winners from five foals to race) and Into Stardom (debuting for Chad Brown) are firsters that demand paddock and tote scrutiny.

