Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass to qualify for Kentucky Derby

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland and solidify a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Mutual objections were immediately filed after an exciting side-by-side duel in which the horses made contact entering the stretch. Stewards upheld the finish after review, giving the Todd Pletcher-trained colt his fourth consecutive victory after starting the Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds on the rail as the 8-5 favorite.

Clear The Air, an 86-1 long shot, led entering the final turn with Verifying, Major Blue (51-1) and Tapit Trice close behind. Tapit Trice surged from the outside after the final turn and drew even with Verifying before nudging ahead in the final 1/16th mile and holding on.

Ridden by Luis Saez, the gray colt covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Tapit Trice earned 100 points with the win and has 150 total to ensure a spot in the 149th Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92 and earned 40 points for 64 total. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 for show and earned 30 points, while Sun Thunder earned 20 points for fourth.

The Blue Grass was one of Saturday's three major qualifiers for the 149th Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Santa Anita Derby in California and Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York were set to follow.

