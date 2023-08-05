Trainer Rick Dutrow wins $1M Whitney at Saratoga for first Grade 1 score since 10-year suspension

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Rick Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension.

The win, on Dutrow's 64th birthday, earned White Abarrio an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita. The colt paid $22.40 to win.

White Abarrio ran nine furlongs in 1:48.45. Zandon was second, while 2-5 favorite Cody's Wish was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third at Saratoga.

Dutrow, who trained Big Brown to victories in the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, won the first race he entered in May at Belmont Park. He regained his trainer's license in February and began assembling a string of horses.

In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. He fought the suspension until exhausting all of his legal appeals in 2013.

His last Grade 1 victory was in 2012, also at Saratoga.

White Abarrio was transferred to Dutrow's barn this spring from trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The colt finished third in the Metropolitan Handicap on June 10 at Belmont.

“The owners trusted me to train the horse and now we get to go further with him,” Dutrow said. “We can even think about the Breeders’ Cup Classic. We're sitting in a good spot. We're very happy."

The victory, worth $550,000, increased White Abarrio's career earnings to $1,826,350, with six wins in 14 starts.