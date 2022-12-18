Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how.

Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track.

Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this season; she is beginning the transition from push athlete to driver.

Germany got silver and bronze in the women’s race. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:55.05, while Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander took third in 1:55.52.

In the four-man race later Sunday, Brad Hall of Britain had a breakthrough — his first World Cup win in 84 career attempts. Hall held off world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich by 0.01 seconds to get the win.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hall’s team finished in 1:50.36. Friedrich rallied from fourth place after the first heat to finish in 1:50.37 for his 74th medal in his last 79 World Cup races.

Christoph Hafer of Germany drove to third in 1:50.43, after holding the lead following the first heat. Frank Del Duca was the top U.S. finisher, driving to a tie for sixth.

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of The United States, celebrate a first place finish after the second run of the women's bobsled World Cup race on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour now enters its holiday break and resumes in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 7.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports