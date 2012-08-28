Ian Poulter, Nicolas Colsaerts named wild-card picks for European Ryder Cup team

GOLF

Poulter, Colsaerts European picks

European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal named England's Ian Poulter and Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts as his two wild-card picks.

Poulter will be competing in his fourth Ryder Cup since making his debut in 2004, while Colsaerts will be playing in his first and is the only rookie in Olazabal's squad.

Poulter also received a wild-card selection in 2008.

Colsaerts will be the first Belgium-born player to compete in the 85-year history of the competition.

United States captain Davis Love III will announce his four wild-card picks next Tuesday in New York.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Paul Lawrie, Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Peter Hanson and Martin Kaymer also are on Olazabal's roster.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wife says husband is innocent

The wife of the Minnesota State, Mankato, football coach accused of child pornography says her husband is innocent and that she hopes authorities will reconsider the charges against him.

Todd Hoffner of Eagle Lake faces two felony counts related to child pornography after authorities said they found nude images of the 46-year-old's children on his cellphone. His wife, Melodee Hoffner, spoke to the media yesterday.

Melodee Hoffner says the images on the video are innocent and that she and her husband were "in shock" when he was arrested. She says she is a licensed school counselor and knows the signs of children who have been abused. She calls the charges "ridiculous and baseless." Todd Hoffner is free on bail and is on leave from his job.