US rugby star Ilona Maher making big impact on Bristol after signing short-term deal

By The Associated Press

BRISTOL, England — Hardly in need of an introduction, U.S. women’s rugby player Ilona Maher will get one anyway when her new team in England presents the Olympic bronze medalist to fans.

Maher, who has nearly 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok, signed with the Bristol Bears women’s team this week and will be “officially unveiled” on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Maher, who helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games, signed for Bristol on a three-month contract that starts in January.

Maher’s signing appears to have already boosted ticket sales. The Bears said Wednesday that due to “ unprecedented demand,” the game against Gloucester-Hartpury on Jan. 5 — Maher's first match — was switched from a smaller venue to Ashton Gate, which they only use for high-profile games. More than 1,000 tickets have been sold.

The Bears play the Exeter Chiefs in a Premiership Women’s Rugby match on Saturday. Before it starts, Maher will participate in a Q&A session that the team called “a rare opportunity to hear from one of the biggest names in rugby.” Maher will then deliver the match ball ahead of kickoff — also at Ashton Gate.

Maher, a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show, said she hopes the move will boost her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

“I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears,” the Vermont native said in the team's announcement.

Maher, a back who can play at center and wing, is making the switch from sevens to the 15-a-side game.

“Ilona is one of the standout stars in the sevens game and we can’t wait to see her play for Bears in XVs,” Bears head coach Dave Ward said. “Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension and her desire to star in the Rugby World Cup in England next summer is a huge driving force for her to achieve great things at Bears.”

Signing Maher was “a huge coup," Ward said.

“She is one of the biggest names in women’s sport, let alone rugby," he said, "and we believe she will add real value to our program on and off the field.”

