Ireland wins the toss and decides to bowl against England in 3rd ODI

BRISTOL, England — Ireland won the toss Tuesday and chose to bowl against England at the County Ground in the third and final match of their one-day international cricket series.

England leads the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI by 48 runs. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of wet weather.

Both teams made one change. England left-arm seamer Luke Wood replaces George Scrimshaw and Ireland's Theo van Woerkom comes in for Andy McBrine.

England is without all of its Cricket World Cup-bound players. Zak Crawley is captain of the second-string team.

Ireland failed to qualify for next month's World Cup in India.

___

Teams:

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Matt Potts.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little.