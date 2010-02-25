Islanders sign MacDonald to four-year extension

The Islanders signed 23-year-old defenseman Andrew MacDonald to a four-year contract extension yesterday.

MacDonald, who has one goal and four assists in 38 games with the Islanders this season, has emerged as one of the team's top young defensemen since being called up from Bridgeport in November.

"Andrew has played extremely well for us this season,'' general manager Garth Snow said. "We are excited about having him as part of our young core moving forward.''

Despite beginning the season with Bridgeport, MacDonald. who is coming out of his entry-level deal, has seen his ice time skyrocket and responsibilities increase steadily.

The Islanders' sixth-round draft pick in 2006 ranks sixth on the team in average ice time (19:46) and has averaged more than 25 minutes in the past five games.

"I'm thrilled,'' MacDonald said after receiving the news from his agent.

The deal reiterates an ever-increasing commitment by the Islanders to rebuild by developing their young players.

"Obviously, they're going with a young team,'' MacDonald said. "They are developing their young guys well, and when you see the young talent we have, the fact that they wanted to lock me up and be a part of that and grow as this team grows, that's exciting as a young player.''