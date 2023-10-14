Karunaratne replaces injured Sri Lanka captain Shanaka at Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is out of the Cricket World Cup because of a thigh injury and has been replaced in the squad by Chamika Karunaratne.

Shanaka sustained the injury during Sri Lanka's six-wicket loss against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The ICC said Saturday that Shanaka’s injury “needs three weeks to recover” and that the technical committee approved Karunaratne, also an all-rounder, as his replacement.

In the absence of Shanaka, vice captain Kusal Mendis will lead the side. He led Sri Lanka in one of the two warm-up games when Shanaka was rested.

Karunaratne, who has played 23 ODI games, is already with the Sri Lanka squad in India as a traveling reserve and will be available for selection in Sri Lanka’s next game against Australia on Monday.

Sri Lanka also lost its opener against South Africa by 102 runs.