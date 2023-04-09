Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-3 for 4th straight victory

SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong each had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

The second-year Kraken, who clinched their first Stanley Cup playoff spot Thursday, also got goals from Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Morgan Geekie. Jamie Oleksiak had three assists.

Martin Jones made 15 saves two periods, then was replaced by Philipp Grubauer at the start of the third. Grubauer had 11 saves.

Seth Jones scored twice for Chicago, which lost for the 10th time in the 11 games and is tied with Columbus for the fewest points in the NHL with 56. Lukas Reichel also scored and Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Tolvanen put Seattle on the board just 4:48 into the game, firing it in from the middle of the left circle for his 18th. The Blackhawks tied it just 57 seconds later when Jones scored from low in the slot.

NOTES: Jujhar Khaira appeared to scored for the Blackhawks with 3:14 left in the second period. but Seattle challenged it immediately for offside and the goal was waved off. … Eberle is the fifth Kraken player to reach 20 goals.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with defenseman Justin Schultz (4), center, and right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/John Froschauer

Blackhawks: Host Wild on Monday night.

Kraken: Visit Coyotes on Monday night.