PLL playoffs on Long Island

The Premier Lacrosse League hosted its semifinal round on Long Island for the first ttime at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Archers defeated the Redwoods, while the Waterdogs defeated the Cannons to reach the PLL championship.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Grant Ament (16) looks to get around Redwoods' Adam Cohen (40) in the first quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Matt Moore (11) looks to get around Redwoods' Chris Merle (23) in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Ryan Aughavin (42) looks to get around Redwoods' Isiah Davis Allen (26) in the fourth quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Zach Currier (77) and Cannons' Jake Pulver (12) get ready to play a loose ball in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs; Kieran McArdle (6) gets around Cannons; Max Wayne (66) and scores in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra,

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Ryan Aughavin (42) gets around Redwoods' Isiah Davis Allen (26) and scores in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Matt Moore (11) looks to get by Redwoods' Brian Tevlin (12) in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Ryan Aughavin (42) looks to get around Redwoods' Isiah Davis Allen (26) in the fourth quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Brett Dobson (45) looks to clear in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers Matt Moore (11) looks to get by Redwoods Brian Tevlin (12) in the third quarter during the the PLL semifinal Lacrosse game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday Sept 10, 2023 at Hofstra University.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Ethan Walker (57) looks to get by Cannons' Cade van Raaphorst (77) in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra,

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Archers' Tom Schrieber (26) looks to get around Redwoods' Brian Tevlin (12) in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Archers and Redwoods on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Zach Currier (77) and Cannons' Jake Pulver (12) go for a loose ball in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Cannons' Ethan Rall (35) scoops a loose ball while covered by Waterdogs' Jake Caraway (19) in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Dillon Ward (37) makes a save in the fourth quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Michael Sowers (22) gets around Cannons' Chris Aslanian (3) and scores in the second quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Big Crowds showed up for the the PLL semifinal Lacrosse game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday Sept 10, 2023 at Hofstra University.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Ryan Conrad (15) looks to get around Cannons' Jeff Trainor (43) in the third quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Zach Currier (77) looks to get around Cannons' Jeff Trainor (43) in the fourth quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Waterdogs' Connor Kelly (40) gets around Cannons' Zach Goodrich (14) in the fourth quarter during a PLL semifinal game between the Waterdogs and Cannons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Hofstra.