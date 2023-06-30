Smithtown West's Rob Pannell becomes leading scorer in U.S. lacrosse team history

Rob Pannell didn’t start playing lacrosse to set records. He certainly didn’t have that mindset when being invited to play for the USA national team. But that’s exactly what he’s done to become the most decorated international men’s lacrosse player in the country’s history.

Pannell became the all-time leading scorer in U.S. men’s national team history after recording two goals and an assist in a 19-3 victory over Israel in the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship quarterfinals at Torero Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday. He has 68 points in international play, surpassing Mark Millon’s record of 67 points.

“It’s cool, but it’s not why I play the game,” said Pannell, a Smithtown West graduate. “It’s not why I play for Team USA. It’s a result of playing on some great teams with a bunch of great players and it’s just as much their accomplishment as it is mine.”

The 33-year-old attack is playing in his third World Lacrosse Men’s Championship and has 34 goals and 34 assists in 19 games. He was a member of Team USA’s gold medal-winning team in 2018 and 2014 team that finished in second place.

Team USA plays Australia on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals. The final is Saturday at 7 p.m.

“To wear the red, white and blue is something none of us take for granted,” Pannell said. “And we realize there’s a ton of guys out there who would love to be in this position, so we are just doing our best to be the best team we can on the last day and it’s an honor that isn’t taken lightly.”

Pannell, a former All-American at Cornell, was drafted No. 1 overall by the New York Lizards in 2012 and played seven seasons for the Lizards. He currently plays for the Redwoods Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Although Pannell is proud to set the scoring record, he insists it’s really the team's success that he’s focused on.

“There’s no greater honor in lacrosse than wearing that red, white and blue and competing to win that gold medal,” Pannell said. “That’s why I do it, it’s not about the points or anything like that. It’s to win the gold medal and build relationships. It’s a special bond that you share and one that lasts long after we’re done playing.”