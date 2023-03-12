Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos left in the first period Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks because of a left leg injury.

Stamkos, got tangled up with Chicago forward Joey Anderson in his own zone with less than three minutes remaining in the opening period. The two fell to the ice; Stamkos got up and skated off the ice holding his lower left leg.

The 33-year-old forward is second on the Lightning with 27 goals and third with 66 points.

Stamkos, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL draft, has played his entire NHL career with the Lightning. He's the team leader with 508 goals and 1,038 points. He reached the 1,000-point mark Dec. 1 and scored his 500th goal Jan. 18.