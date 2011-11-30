Bernie now eligible for Hall of Fame

Bernie Williams, still unofficially retired, is officially Hall of Fame eligible.

The former Yankee, who won four World Series titles in his 16-year career that ended in 2006, is among 13 newcomers to the 2012 Hall of Fame ballot.

A total of 27 players are on this year's ballot, including 14 holdovers from last season. Only Roberto Alomar and Bert Blyleven earned the requisite 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America last season to be inducted. Barry Larkin (62.1 percent) and Jack Morris (53.5 percent) are the top holdovers. Players are eligible to appear on the ballot for up to 15 years. Results from this year's balloting will be announced Jan. 9.

While this year's ballot for the most part lacks big names, that won't be the case in 2013 when Barry Bonds, a seven-time MVP, and Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, are eligible, along with Sammy Sosa, Mike Piazza, Craig Biggio and Curt Schilling.

DeJesus, Cubs agree

David DeJesus could become the starting rightfielder for the Chicago Cubs after agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract.

"Ultimately we feel that he is an above-average defender in rightfield. He's played there quite a bit, actually moving over from centerfield a few years ago," new general manager Jed Hoyer said Wednesday. "I think he has the ability to do a lot of things. He makes contact, he gets on base. " A .284 hitter during nine years with Kansas City and Oakland, DeJesus batted just .240 in his lone season with the Athletics.

Santiago stays

Infielder Ramon Santiago has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with Detroit. Santiago, 32, hit .260 in 101 games last season, playing mostly second base. -- AP