Ducks swept by Charleston as Dirty Birds feast on LI pitching

The Ducks gave Charleston plenty to hit on Sunday night.

Charleston recorded 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ducks starter Kyle Lobstein allowed nine runs on 12 hits through five innings. Ruben Tejada and Jonathan Guzman committed fielding errors that led to runs during that span.

The Ducks trailed 9-2 when Lobstein left the game. Jack Anderson later allowed five runs, six hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

"We didn't locate pitches," Ducks manager Wally Backman said. "To me, there's no excuse for it. They were prepared, we had our meeting, we talked about every hitter they have and how we wanted to pitch them, but we have to execute."

Charleston swept the Ducks in three games, handing them their fourth three-game sweep of the season and first since July 11-13.

The Dirty Birds scored 33 runs on 45 hits in the three-game series.

"They were hitting .230 as a team coming in," Backman said of Charleston. "No, it's not that good of a lineup. But they were for three days."

Tom Hackimer and Jake Fishman each secured scoreless innings in relief for the Ducks. Hackimer completed his inning in eight pitches.

"I faced all righties, which is a huge advantage for me," Hackimer said. "I go in there assuming the main thing I have to do is keep the ball in the zone and I trust that the catchers know what to call."

Charleston scored three runs in the first inning and added another to build a 4-0 lead in the second. Ernie Geraci drove in Wilson Ramos, and Brantley Bell scored Joe DeCarlo later in the frame to make the score 4-2.

Alejandro De Aza nearly gave the Ducks the lead two batters later with the bases loaded and two outs but flew out to centerfield just before the warning track.

Charleston tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning before Dwight Smith Jr. hammered a three-run home run in the fifth and expanded the Dirty Birds lead to 9-2.

De Aza cleared the right-centerfield fence in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 9-3. Charleston’s Telvin Nash knocked a solo home run to rightfield, which sparked a five-run eighth inning that put the Dirty Birds ahead 13-3.

Bell singled to rightfield and drove in Guzman in the bottom of the eighth. Alex Dickerson hit his team-leading 20th home run, a two-run shot, in the ninth and made the score 14-6.