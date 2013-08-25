Ducks fall to Somerset, drop fifth straight

The Ducks were in need of a win heading into the third game of a four-game set against Somerset Saturday night at Bethpage Ballpark.

But they let a late two-run lead get away in a 7-6 loss, their fifth straight.

Somerset's Aharon Eggleston helped bring home two unearned runs charged to Ducks reliever Ian Snell in a three-run eighth inning after the Ducks had scored four in the seventh.

"It's a tough loss at this stage of the season," Ducks manager Kevin Baez said. "They're playing well as a team and finding a way to win. We were doing that in the first part of the second half."

In the bottom of the seventh, the Ducks' Dan Lyons, Bryant Nelson and Bill Hall reached on infield singles. After Nelson's hit brought home Lyons to trim the deficit to 4-3, Ryan Strieby's two-out RBI double to right-centerfield scored Nelson and Hall to give the Ducks their first lead at 5-4.

"We put some good at-bats together in that inning," Strieby said. "We felt good about our chances after that."

Adam Bailey's RBI single to left scored Strieby, giving the Ducks a 6-4 lead.

"I told myself earlier to let your hands breathe, be loose, don't try to muscle up," said Bailey, who led off the second with a solo homer to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. "I thought we were going to win the game. We had them where we wanted them."

Snell took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned), two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Ducks remain four games up on the Bridgeport Bluefish (20-29, 43-76) and the Camden Riversharks (20-29, 44-75) in the second-half Liberty Division Standings. Southern Maryland (20-29, 57-61) also is four back.

"We still control our own destiny," Baez said of the Ducks, who have 21 regular-season games remaining. "We got to win ballgames. You got to help yourself out. You can't keep asking for help."