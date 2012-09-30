Ducks lose playoff game to Blue Crabs

It all comes down to Sunday afternoon for the Ducks.

Jesse Gutierrez hit a go-ahead two-run homer to left off Leo Rosales in the eighth to provide the winning margin in Southern Maryland's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 4 of the Liberty Division series Saturday night at Bethpage Ballpark. The Ducks will host the fifth and deciding game at 5:05 p.m., with Bobby Blevins (1-0, 2.42) opposing Daryl Thompson (2-2, 2.93).

Casey Benjamin singled to lead off the Blue Crabs' half of the eighth -- his first hit of the series -- before Gutierrez hit his second homer of the series.

Lee Cruz singled to center with one out in the bottom of the ninth, which was the end of reliever Dan Reichert's night. Reichert, who replaced starter Nick Green in the third, earned the win after allowing one run and three hits in 61/3 innings. Chris Mobley got Matt Esquivel to hit into a double play to end the game.

John Brownell allowed two runs and six hits in 62/3 innings for the Ducks. He gave up a homer to Jeremy Owens on the third pitch of the game but didn't allow another runner past second base until the seventh inning.

Brandon Sing led the Ducks with an RBI single in the first and a solo home run in the sixth.