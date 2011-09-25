Ducks take 2-1 lead in Liberty Division

The Long Island Ducks took Game 3 of their best-of-five Liberty Division championship series with a 4-2 win over the Blue Crabs Saturday at Southern Maryland.

Bob Zimmerman gave up three hits, two walks and an unearned run in six innings, striking out six, to earn the win for the Ducks, who hold a 2-1 series advantage. Kraig Binick went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Ray Navarrete and Lew Ford each hit a solo homer.

The final two games of the series are scheduled to be played in Maryland. Game 4 will be at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Ducks can clinch the Liberty Division championship, which would earn them a trip to the Atlantic League championship series for the first time since 2004. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

The Ducks scored twice in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead and Jon Hunton earned the save by striking out three in the final 12/3 innings.

David Trahan took the loss, allowing two runs in six innings. David Espinosa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Crabs.

Saturday's game, initially scheduled for Friday, had been postponed because of rain.