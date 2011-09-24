Ducks top Crabs, lead series 2-1

The Long Island Ducks took Game 3 of its best-of-five Liberty Division Championship series with a 4-2 win over the Blue Crabs last night in Southern Maryland.

Bob Zimmerman allowed an unearned run, three hits, walked two and struck out six in six innings to earn the win for the Ducks, who hold a 2-1 series advantage. Kraig Binick went 2-for-5 with a run and RBI, and Ray Navarrete and Lew Ford each hit solo homers.

The final two games of the series will be played in Maryland. Game 4 will be 2:05 p.m. today. The Ducks could clinch the Liberty Division championship, which would earn them a trip to the Atlantic League Championship series for the first time since 2004. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

The Ducks scored twice in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead and Jon Hunton pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and struck out three.

David Trahan took the loss, allowing two runs in six inning. David Espinosa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Crabs.

Saturday's game, initially scheduled for Friday, had been postponed because of rain.