Ducks win opener in 11th
Ray Navarrete scored Kinard Jones with a double in the 11th inning as the Ducks won their Atlantic League season opener, 2-1, in Bridgeport on Friday night.
Former Mets reliever Duaner Sanchez pitched a scoreless 11th inning for the save. Bubbie Buzachero pitched two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout for the win.
The Ducks opened the scoring in the fourth. A single by John Rodriguez scored Javier Colina, who had doubled. Bridgeport responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Joe Borchard.