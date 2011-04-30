Ducks win opener in 11th

Ray Navarrete scored Kinard Jones with a double in the 11th inning as the Ducks won their Atlantic League season opener, 2-1, in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Former Mets reliever Duaner Sanchez pitched a scoreless 11th inning for the save. Bubbie Buzachero pitched two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout for the win.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the fourth. A single by John Rodriguez scored Javier Colina, who had doubled. Bridgeport responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Joe Borchard.