New faces for Ducks this season

RYAN GARKO

First base

A six-year MLB veteran, Garko had his finest season in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians, batting .289 with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs. He went 4-for-11 with a homer in the Indians' ALDS win over the Yankees in '07.

REID GORECKI

Outfield

An East Rockaway product and Kellenberg alum, his major-league experience consisted of a brief spell with the Atlanta Braves in 2009, where he batted 5-for-25 (.200) with three RBIs. He last played in 2010 with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees and is entering his 10th season of professional baseball.

RANDY KEISLER

Lefthanded pitcher

A second-round pick of the Yankees in 1998, he spent parts of two seasons in pinstripes (2000-01), going 2-2 with a 7.19 ERA in 14 games (11 starts). He went 5-0 in eight starts with the Ducks in 2010.