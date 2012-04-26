SportsLong Island's OwnDucks

New faces for Ducks this season

New Ducks outfielder Ryan Garko at Media Day at Bethpage...

New Ducks outfielder Ryan Garko at Media Day at Bethpage Park in Central Islip. (April 25, 2012) Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

RYAN GARKO

First base

A six-year MLB veteran, Garko had his finest season in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians, batting .289 with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs. He went 4-for-11 with a homer in the Indians' ALDS win over the Yankees in '07.

REID GORECKI

Outfield

An East Rockaway product and Kellenberg alum, his major-league experience consisted of a brief spell with the Atlanta Braves in 2009, where he batted 5-for-25 (.200) with three RBIs. He last played in 2010 with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees and is entering his 10th season of professional baseball.

RANDY KEISLER

Lefthanded pitcher

A second-round pick of the Yankees in 1998, he spent parts of two seasons in pinstripes (2000-01), going 2-2 with a 7.19 ERA in 14 games (11 starts). He went 5-0 in eight starts with the Ducks in 2010.

More LI Ducks

Didn't find what you were looking for?