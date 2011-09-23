SportsLong Island's OwnDucks

Playoff game postponed due to rain

The third game of the Ducks' best-of-five Liberty Division championship series against the Blue Crabs at Southern Maryland was postponed because of rain Friday night. The game will be played at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Bob Zimmerman will take the mound for the Ducks with the series tied.

Game 4 has been moved back to 2:05 p.m. Sunday. If a Game 5 is needed, it will be played at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

The Ducks hosted the first two games, winning Game 1 and losing Game 2 (8-6 on Thursday) before going on the road. The final three games of the series will be played in Maryland.

The games will be broadcast on MyCountry 96.1 FM and at LIDucks.com.

