Massapequa Coast falls one game short of Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn. — A year after advancing to the Little League World Series, Massapequa Coast’s attempt to head back fell one game short.

Massapequa found itself trailing by three runs after the top of the first inning. Facing a flamethrowing lefthander in Connor Curtis, the deficit was simply too much to overcome.

Massapequa fell, 7-1, to Smithfield (Rhode Island) in the Little League World Series Metro Regional title game Friday night at Breen Field.

“These kids are playing for the program and for the community at large,” said Craig Garland, the president of Massapequa Coast Little League. “It’s something that the town takes pride in and it’s something that they can reflect on in years to come on how they represented their town in such a prideful way.”

Smithfield’s first three batters reached base on two singles and a walk, and Connor Queenan scored the first run of the game on a throwing error. It marked Massapequa’s first error of the tournament.

Back-to-back RBI groundouts by Brady McShane and Mason Dionne gave Smithfield a 3-0 lead.Brayden Castellone started a two-out rally in the third with a triple to rightfield and scored on single by McShane, who scored on a bases-loaded walk by Franco Lema to give Smithfield a 5-0 lead.

Massapequa loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third as Tommy Tabone singled, James Steck walked and Andrew Cevallos was hit by a pitch. Tabone scored on a wild pitch to get Massapequa on the board, but Curtis got back on track with two strikeouts and got Ryan Land to lineout to second to escape any further damage.

There wasn’t much Massapequa could do at the plate, as Curtis had everything working. The fastball was blazing and offspeed stuff was tight and accurate. Curtis racked up 14 strikeouts while allowing three hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

“He was a machine today,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said. “I’m comfortable in all of our pitchers in any spot, but he was lights out and there was no need to make a change until he hit 85 pitches.”

It marks the end of a magical run for Massapequa, which won its second straight state championship and advanced to the regional championship game with 10-1 wins over Smithfield and East Hanover (New Jersey) in the opening round and semifinal, respectfully.

“Without the commitment of our players and our volunteer coaches that are working with these kids seven days a week, none of this is possible,” Garland said.

Smithfield advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where it will face Nevada at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.