Massapequa International defeats Connecticut to advance to Little League Softball World Series championship

The Massapequa International 12U softball team is one win away from claiming the title as the best in the world.

Massapequa defeated Connecticut, 5-1, in the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, North Carolina. Massapequa will play North Carolina in the championship game for ages 10-12 on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s so amazing to experience,” said Olivia Feldman, a pitcher/shortstop. “For our whole team, it’s beyond amazing that we made it this far and we are so excited for [Sunday].”

The pitching combination of Feldman and Alexis Fontana held Connecticut to just one hit on Saturday. Fontana started and allowed no hits and no walks in the first 3 1/3 innings. Feldman pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run (unearned) and no walks.

Fontana got things going offensively for Massapequa with a leadoff double in the top of the first inning. She scored on a sacrifice fly by Feldman for a 1-0 lead.

Coach Rich Eaton said he could sense his team was a little more nervous before this game as opposed to others in North Carolina. Scoring first was key to easing those nerves.

“Just to be the first one up and get that hit felt amazing,” Fontana said. “Right when I [scored], I knew we were going to do it. I knew we were going to win.”

Massapequa scored three runs in the third inning to open a 4-0 lead. Feldman had a two-strike, two-run double in the frame to drive in Mia Victor and Emmerson Moore.

“I was a little nervous at the plate because it was bases loaded,” Feldman said. “But I took a deep breath and I went up to the plate and I hacked the ball and it went into right-center and I was really happy.”

Fontana scored the final run of the third on a wild pitch.

Emma Brown tripled home Sienna Erker, who went 3-for-3, for the final run in the sixth inning for Massapequa.

There have been watch parties on Long Island throughout the week as Massapequa International reached its first Little League Softball World Series in history. Now it’s one win away from taking home the ultimate prize.

“You would think this would take a little bit of stress off you, but the girls want [Sunday],” Eaton said. “They want [Sunday], but I’m super proud of them no matter what. To be one of the two remaining little leagues in the world, to play on national TV, for these girls it’s an experience they’ll never forget.”

Eaton said his phone has been pinging non-stop with messages from Long Island. He said he’s even a little jealous of all the photos and videos from the Massapequa watch parties. If he wasn’t in the dugout coaching, he knows he’d be there watching as well.

“If I don’t answer anyone's texts who reads this, I’ll get to you eventually,” Eaton said with a laugh.

The girls have spent the last 11 days in North Carolina and are grateful for all the support from more than 500 miles away.

“I just want to thank all my friends and my family that have been watching me and supporting me over this whole journey,” Feldman said. “I’m so thankful for all of the people that are cheering us on.”