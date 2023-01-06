Man stabbed in chest, back in Syracuse's Brighton neighborhood, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man was reported unconscious Thursday after being stabbed in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, according to 911 dispatches.

A caller reported seeing someone stab the man around 3:55 p.m. on West Brighton Avenue near Cannon Street before fleeing, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.

Police found the man in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue with stab wounds to his chest and back, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.

He was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is in critical condition, Malinowski said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 315-442-5222.

Staff writer Fernando Alba covers breaking news, crime and public safety. Have a tip, story idea, question or comment? Reach him: Email | Twitter or at 315-690-6950.

