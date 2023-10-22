Commack's Lauren Parrinello, Brooklyn's Thomas Woolway win respective divisions of Suffolk Marathon

Lauren Parrinello and Thomas Woolway won the respective divisions of the women’s and men’s ninth annual Suffolk County Marathon Sunday.

Parrinello, a 24-year-old Commack native, finished with a time of two hours, fifty-eight minutes and two seconds.

Woolway, a British expat who has lived in Brooklyn for the last eight years, recorded a winning time of 2:44:52.

Parrinello’s personal-best time was 16 minutes better than the second- and third-place finishers, Lauren Clement (3:14:11) and Samantha Augeri (3:14:34).

“You work hard for so many months for this to leave it all out there,” said a choked-up Parrinello. “I’m just so happy. I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me along the way … A team effort. Nobody can do it by themselves. Thank you.”

Woolway’s margin of victory was equally impressive, as he finished 11 minutes ahead of runner-up Michael Stayne (2:55:37) and exactly 12 ahead of Ian Stowe, who came in third.

An estimated 2,100 competitors participated in the 5K, half marathon, wheelchair marathon, and the 26.2-mile race which began in Babylon and ended at Gardiner County Park in Bay Shore.

