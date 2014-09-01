Brandon Marshall to perform high-wire act on 'Inside the NFL'

The venerable “Inside the NFL’’ on Showtime has a different look for this season, including a new night (Tuesday), a new host (Greg Gumbel) and new cast members (Boomer Esiason, Ed Reed).

But all of that is trumped by this: Among the new analysts will be Brandon Marshall, who happens also to be an active player as a receiver for the Bears.

The team approved of the plan, which most weeks will require him to fly into and out of New York on a private plane every Tuesday for the taping.

“My first thought was, 'What is Marc Trestman going to think about that?'" Esiason said. “I’m not sure every coach would go for this, but there's a sense in the league, more so than ever, that you can do what you want in your free time.

“It's an interesting perspective having a current player in there, especially when we talk about teams he's going to face. He's going to be really good at it."

Stephen Espinoza, Showtime Sports’ general manager, told the Chicago Tribune, “When I first started talking to him, I suggested some areas that might be off limits. His response was, 'Let's not set any categories of things we can't discuss. That's not what this show is all about.'”