Mike Breen of MSG was named best sports play-by-play man and Jim Spanarkel of YES best analyst at the New York Emmy Awards presentation Sunday night.

Other winners included Kevin Maher of News 12 Long Island as best sports anchor and YES for coverage of the Nets and for its coverage of Mariano Rivera’s final game for the Yankees.

MSG’s “Lost and Found: ’73 Knicks Championship Tape’’ was named best sports documentary.

Overall MSG won 14 Emmys and YES 13.