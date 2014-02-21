'Bronx Bombers' bombs; 'Rocky' up next

Producers Fran Kirmser and Tony Ponturo now are batting .333 on sports-themed Broadway shows, having enjoyed modest success with “Lombardi” then seeing “Magic/Bird’’ and now “Bronx Bombers’’ close after about a month.

The Yankees-centric play opened Feb. 6 and will be no more after next Sunday’s performance.

While that’s a better lifetime average than some of the show’s characters, including Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter, it perhaps does not bode well for future such projects.

But hope springs eternal, and already in previews is “Rocky,’’ based on you-know-who and opening March 13 at the Winter Garden, most recently home to very long runs by “Cats’’ and “Mamma Mia!”

Producers, including Sylvester Stallone himself, who showed up for the first preview Feb. 13, have high hopes for the $16.5 million extravaganza.

Did I mention it’s a musical? This should be interesting.