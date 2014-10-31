Bud Selig addresses Fox Sports 1 and MLB playoffs

Thanks to a Game 7 thriller and the high ratings that came with it, Fox was able to avoid the ignominy of carrying the least-watched World Series on record.

But the most interesting TV development of the 2014 postseason was the migration of more key games to cable outlets, including four of the five NLCS games on Fox Sports 1.

Outgoing MLB commissioner Bud Selig gave a candid answer when asked about fan confusion over FS1 in an interview with Sirius XM Satellite Radio's Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo.

"The FS1 thing is something we're going to have to review in the offseason; there's no question about that," Selig said. "I really like Fox. They've been a great partner. And I know there was some concern although, frankly, it was interesting, I hear - a lot of mail, a lot of phone calls from people on a lot of subjects - I didn't get a lot on that."

Russo pressed him, suggesting it was a major issue for many fans. "Look, I understand that," Selig said, "and it's something that we'll take a look at."