Chris Russo's Dog days will begin on MLB Network

Chris Russo trimmed his shift on Sirius XM Satellite Radio from five to three hours last autumn under the terms of his new (less lucrative) contract.

On one hand he found the new schedule to be “a piece of cake, let’s be honest.’’ On the other it left him with a tad too much time on his hands.

“My wife didn’t want me sitting home all day,’’ he said. “I was bored.’’

Enter MLB Network, which beginning March 31 and continuing for 230 shows over 46 weeks will present “High Heat with Christopher Russo,’’ on which the Mad Dog will rap for an hour about the national pastime.

Most days the program will be seen from 1 to 2 p.m., after which Russo will walk two doors down the hall from the set that MLB built for him at Sirius’ midtown offices to the radio studio for his 3 to 6 show.

Russo called the network “a perfect vehicle’’ for his love of baseball and stressed the show is not a simulcast of a radio program but rather a genuine TV show that will include guests and a sidekick in Kristina Akra.

There will be several formatted elements and contributions from MLBN analysts, but Russo described the show as essentially “a lot of me babbling, but you’ll put two or three guests on a day.’’

Russo praised the network for its dedication to planning the show. “If I fail, it’s my fault,’’ he said. “They gave me the utensils to be successful. Let’s see if I can pull it off.’’