Derek Jeter joins Fox team as MLB studio analyst

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Derek Jeter is joining Fox’s baseball coverage team as a studio analyst, the network announced during its Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday.

Jeter appeared on a set in Arizona with Michael Strahan and former Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez at around 3:45 p.m. to mark the occasion.

The former Yankees captain, who retired after the 2014 season, left the Marlins last February after 4 ½ years as their CEO.

When Jeter was introduced, Strahan, a former Giant, said, “El Capitan, baby!”

And Rodriguez said, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that we’d be reunited, but here we are. Derek to the Fox family.”

The stormy relationship between Rodriguez and Jeter was a centerpiece of ESPN’s documentary series, “The Captain,” that aired last summer.

Asked for a Super Bowl pick, Jeter said, “Look, it’s kind of hard for me to ever pick against Pat [Mahomes] because we played against his dad [a former Mets pitcher]. So I’m hoping for a good game. I’m trying to be politically correct here.”

David Ortiz, a former Red Sox nemesis of Jeter’s Yankees, also is a Fox analyst.

