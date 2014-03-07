Dog day afternoons on MLB Network

Chris Russo recently cut back his show on Sirius XM Satellite Radio from five to three hours. But fear not, Mad Dog fans: You will get one of those hours back during baseball season with “High Heat with Christopher Russo,’’ in which a news release promised he will “bring his passionate opinions and energetic delivery’’ to MLB Network.

In addition to his own unique verbal stylings, Mr. Russo will be joined by some of MLBN’s top voices, including the new Fox analysts Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci.

Most days the show will be on 1 to 2 p.m., giving Russo’s voice a one-hour break before his radio gig begins.