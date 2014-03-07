Dog day afternoons on MLB Network

SportsMedia

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo: "My father was a jewelry salesman and he took the train to work every day. I used to look through the back porch window and see my father cut through the stable when he'd come home at night." Russo grew up at 11 Harmony Ct. in Syosset with Galeeza Stable behind the home. He went on to fame, teaming with co-host Mike Francesa on sports-talk station WFAN for 19 years before going it alone on Sirius XM's "Mad Dog Radio." Credit: Craig Ruttle

Chris Russo recently cut back his show on Sirius XM Satellite Radio from five to three hours. But fear not, Mad Dog fans: You will get one of those hours back during baseball season with “High Heat with Christopher Russo,’’ in which a news release promised he will “bring his passionate opinions and energetic delivery’’ to MLB Network.

In addition to his own unique verbal stylings, Mr. Russo will be joined by some of MLBN’s top voices, including the new Fox analysts Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci.

Most days the show will be on 1 to 2 p.m., giving Russo’s voice a one-hour break before his radio gig begins.

