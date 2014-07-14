Drake denies fickle finger of fandom

The rapper Drake, who will host the ESPYS Wednesday night, has a reputation for, um, fluid fan affiliation – one to which he took exception Friday on a conference call with reporters.

Asked whether Cleveland might be his new favorite sports city, he said, “First of all, I'd like to say that despite what everyone on the Internet thinks, I do not team-jump. In the past, I've always supported the player and not the institution unless it's the Kentucky Wildcats or the Toronto Raptors.

“Those are two teams that I will never stray from. But what people have to understand, whether it comes to soccer, whether it comes to football or obviously basketball, I have a lot of friends that play for a lot of different teams.’’

Some now are in Cleveland – fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins; LeBron James, whom Drake said “has been a brother to me for years,’’ and Johnny Manziel, whom Drake said “is part of our family and like a brother.’’

“So I definitely have to look into some real estate in Cleveland and maybe make some trips this year,’’ Drake said. “I might have to go spend a month out of the year there and watch my guys do what they do best.’’