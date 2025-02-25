SportsMedia

Emmanuel Berbari to host WFAN's Yankees postgame show this season

Emmanuel Berbari during his first show on WFAN Radio Credit: Emmanuel Berbari

Emmanuel Berbari will serve as the postgame show host for WFAN’s Yankees coverage this season, WFAN’s parent company, Audacy, announced on Tuesday. Berbari also will serve as a fill-in play-by-play announcer. Dave Sims is set to begin his first season as lead play-by-play announcer for Yankees radio. Suzyn Waldman is the color commentator and pregame host.

Berbari, who grew up in Greenlawn, was among the play-by-play announcers who filled in last season after John Sterling announced his retirement in April before returning for the end of the season and the playoffs.

“Growing up hanging on every pitch and each word on Yankees radio, the opportunity to be a part of the team these last two seasons has been surreal,” Berbari said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to continue the relationship and look forward to working with Suzyn, Dave and everyone at WFAN and the Yankees this season.”

Chris Oliviero, market president for Audacy New York, said, “We are excited to have Emmanuel take on an expanded role as the postgame show host for WFAN’s Yankees broadcasts. Emmanuel has been a terrific contributor to our team coverage the last few seasons and his passion for the game makes him a perfect fit to wrap up each game for the fans of the Bronx Bombers.”

Justin Shackil, another of last year’s frequent fill-ins, will not have a regular radio role this season but could serve as a fill-in on occasion.

