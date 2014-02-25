SportsMedia

Greg Anthony added to Final Four announcing team

By Neil Best

CBS and Turner Sports announced Tuesday that Greg Anthony will join Jim Nantz and Steve Kerr as the announcing team for the Final Four, with Clark Kellogg returning to studio analysis for the event.

The move had been expected since Anthony was named lead analyst for CBS' college basketball coverage in September.

Ernie Johnson will be the studio host for the Final Four. TBS will televise the national semifinals for the first time this season, with the championship game on CBS. Grant Hill will join the CBS/Turner studio analyst roster.

