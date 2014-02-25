HBO profiles Larry Brown Tuesday night

Long Beach High's own Larry Brown, now 73 and working his familiar turnaround magic at SMU, will be profiled Tuesday night on HBO's latest "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."

Gumbel himself, who has known Brown for 35 years, will do the interviewing honors.

"Larry has been psychoanalyzed in print more than any coach in any sport that I can recall, yet he remains open and honest about who he is and what makes him tick," Gumbel said in an email. "I admire that.”