Howie Rose has a busy Islanders off day planned

The Islanders are beginning their post-Olympic schedule with a flurry of home games - Thursday night, followed by afternoon tilts Saturday and Sunday.

Good thing MSG Plus play-by-play man Howie Rose has Friday to chillax and recharge!

Oh, wait . . . no.

Under normal circumstances that is surely what Rose would have done, passing up the Mets' spring opener against the Nationals Friday in Port St. Lucie.

But these are not normal circumstances. After 27 seasons on WFAN - where Rose was an original employee - Friday's game will be the Mets' first on WOR, their new home slightly up the AM dial.

Rose told me before Thursday night's Maple Leafs-Islanders game that he felt it was important for him to be on the air to mark the occasion.

So he was scheduled to take a very early flight headed for Palm Beach Airport, where a car was to await his arrival and drive him up to Port St. Lucie in time for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch alongside Josh Lewin.

After the game Rose will head back to New York and plans to be in place for the 1 p.m. Saturday faceoff between the Devils and Islanders.

UPDATE: Howie made it! After welcoming fans to the team's new radio home at the top of the game broadcast, he said, "See, you found us! That wasn't so hard, was it?"