Islanders, Rangers rate; Devils don't

New York Islanders center John Tavares keeps his eye on...

New York Islanders center John Tavares keeps his eye on the puck before a face-off against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Nassau Coliseum on Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best

The Islanders’ season has not worked out the way they had hoped on the ice, but their television performance has been a success in comparison.

Sports Business Journal crunched numbers at the Olympic break and determined that relative to this point in 2011-12 – the last non-lockout season – they were up 95.2 percent in average rating – second in the NHL to the Coyotes.

The Rangers ranked fourth on the same list with a 37.8 percent improvement.

Dead last was another member of MSG’s hockey family – the Devils, down 44.8 percent to a paltry, league-worst 0.16 percent of the area’s approximately 7.5 million households.

(Comparisons to last year are complicated because as happened in the season after the last NBA lockout, ratings tended to be higher across the board thanks to the abbreviated schedule and pent-up demand.)

