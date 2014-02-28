Islanders, Rangers rate; Devils don't

The Islanders’ season has not worked out the way they had hoped on the ice, but their television performance has been a success in comparison.

Sports Business Journal crunched numbers at the Olympic break and determined that relative to this point in 2011-12 – the last non-lockout season – they were up 95.2 percent in average rating – second in the NHL to the Coyotes.

The Rangers ranked fourth on the same list with a 37.8 percent improvement.

Dead last was another member of MSG’s hockey family – the Devils, down 44.8 percent to a paltry, league-worst 0.16 percent of the area’s approximately 7.5 million households.

(Comparisons to last year are complicated because as happened in the season after the last NBA lockout, ratings tended to be higher across the board thanks to the abbreviated schedule and pent-up demand.)