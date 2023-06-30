Jeff Van Gundy let go as NBA analyst at ESPN, source says

Jeff Van Gundy is out as an NBA analyst at ESPN, an industry source confirmed on Friday.

ESPN had been expected to let some big names go this week as part of a wave of cost-cutting, but Van Gundy’s inclusion came as a surprise.

The former Knicks coach has been a member of ESPN’s top NBA team for 16 years with Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

Van Gundy was the headliner on a day that claimed the jobs of many longtime on-air personalities, including Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Jalen Rose, Todd McShay and Matt Hasselbeck, the source confirmed.

ESPN declined to confirm or comment on any of the departures but did issue this statement:

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun.

“This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

The New York Post was first to report on Van Gundy, Young, Johnson and some of the other names. Kolber announced her news herself, writing on Twitter:

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking — but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.

“So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step — a project that gives back.”