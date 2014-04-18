Jeff Van Gundy responds to Howard Stern rebuke

Jeff Van Gundy was taking in a movie early this month when he received a text from a friend, who wrote, “Can you believe what Stern said about you?’’

“So I’m sitting in the theater saying, ‘Why would David Stern be talking about me now?’’ Van Gundy said of the recently retired NBA commissioner. “I was perplexed.’’

The ESPN analyst became even more perplexed when the friend filled him in on some of what Stern said, most of it not printable here. Among other things he called him a “midget.’’

“I'm like, man, that is not like the commissioner,’’ Van Gundy said.

Later he learned the Stern in question was not David but Howard, whom Van Gundy had criticized during a telecast for leaving his courtside seat at the Garden before the game ended as the Knicks routed the Nets.

“I guess I said something jokingly about him leaving a game early,’’ Van Gundy said Thursday on a conference call previewing the playoffs.

"I didn’t really even know too much about it. I didn’t even know he was still on [radio]. I guess he’s on Sirius. I didn’t know. So it was funny.’’