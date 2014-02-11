Jerry Seinfeld's favorite thing on TV? MLB Network!

Jerry Seinfeld recently told FoxSports.com's "The Buzz with Jimmy Traina'' that while there are 21st century shows he enjoys, such as "Mad Men" and two starring former "Seinfeld" colleagues in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Veep," his taste in TV-watching tends more toward unscripted comedy as a fan of the Mets in particular and baseball in general.

"I like the MLB Network; that's my favorite thing on TV," he said. "I watch baseball. I mean, it's three-and-a-half hours a night. I can't get anything done during baseball."

Here are Seinfeld's thoughts on other matters of note, as transcribed by Fox:

Seinfeld on A-Rod and steroids:

“Somebody like Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa or Alex Rodriguez needs to come out and really mount a campaign about how ‘this crap ruined my life kids - don’t do it’ and be out front and be the spokesman. Say I am now going to use what happened to me to help some kid not do it. Why hasn’t someone done that?”

Seinfeld on being a Mets Fan:

"I get so excited. Like, I'm talking to my kids, I’m going 'it's two weeks until pitchers and catchers. It's coming. It's starting again.' I get so excited for baseball season to start up again, and I forget that each win or loss completely colors my entire day. And that's torture. I don't want to see the paper if they lost. I don't want to listen to the radio if they lost.”

Seinfeld on Mets pitcher Matt Harvey:

“The Matt Harvey injury was the killer. Not only was he a superlative ace, but he was a cool guy. We had a cool guy. That was the most incredible thing. That's what Keith Hernandez was. Great player and a cool guy, that's the ultimate.”

Seinfeld on the Broncos’ blowout Super Bowl loss:

“That team, that core unit, will never function well again. They know in the most important moment, they were not good together. It ruins the team’s spirit.”

Seinfeld on only winning one Emmy for “Seinfeld”:

“We were not part of the Hollywood establishment. We were two stand-up comics from New York who came to L.A. and made this show and it got very popular. We were not in the system. The fact that we were always passed over by them was good fuel for us.”

Seinfeld on why he won’t bring “Seinfeld” back:

“What was funny was how silly and irresponsible [the characters] were. It’s weird in your late 50’s to be doing those things. It’s not so appealing.”