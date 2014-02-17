John McEnroe expands ESPN role

ESPN announced that John McEnroe will expand his role there to include non-tennis-related appearances on TV and radio.

That includes appearing as a commentator on various topics on "SportsCenter" and as an interviewer for sitdowns with sports stars.

The new gig includes appearances on ESPN Radio New York. (McEnroe grew up in Douglaston, Queens.)

“It should be interesting and fun, as a lifelong sports fan, to be able to voice my opinions on a variety of sports programs and forums, alongside some of the most talented people in the industry," McEnroe said in a news release.

"The broad platform offered by ESPN makes it the perfect place for me to bring my point of view to all sports, not just tennis. ”

ESPN's news release included some ESPN-related McEnroe trivia, such as the fact he appeared in ESPN's first tennis teleast, a Davis Cup tie against Argentina on Sept. 14, 1979, one week after the network premiered.

McEnroe also played in two Davis Cup marathons that lasted more than six hours apiece on the network - beating Mats Wilander in 1982 and losing to Boris Becker in 1987.